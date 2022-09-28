TikTok Video Sparks Debate About Kroger "Mislabeling" Products

After purchasing a 4 oz. container of Private Select blue cheese crumbs from Kroger, TikToker @BerryBlondaewithADHD decided to pull out her at-home scale to compare the weight with what was listed on the label.

Within a few seconds, she realized that the product only weighed 2.4 oz. (according to her personal scale), though the package listed 4 oz. as the net weight (odd).