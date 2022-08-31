How Do People Make Money on TikTok? Tips From High Earners

“I have earned six figures [from TikTok] for 2021 and the first part of 2022,” Sal Farzin (@SimplySalFinds) told NextAdvisor recently, saying he makes money with Amazon product reviews and affiliate links.

And as blogging entrepreneur Adam Enfroy told U.S. News & World Report, TikTok’s short-form videos “[are] consumed a lot faster than traditional video content, so the amount of videos consumed is much higher,” which “makes it lucrative because of the faster view counts and subscriber growth.”