FCC Commissioner Wants Apple and Google to Ban TikTok — Will They?

Carr wrote, "Last week, an alarming new report shed fresh light on the serious national security threats posed by TikTok. As you know, TikTok is an app that is available to millions of Americans through your app stores, and it collects vast troves of sensitive data about those U.S. users." Carr pointed out that TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is a company based in Beijing. He says the company is "beholden to the Communist Party of China" and complies with its surveillance measures.