Facebook Doesn't Own TikTok, and Might Not Ever

After Donald Trump cracked down on TikTok and threatened to ban it, citing national security concerns, the Trump administration helped broker a deal under which Oracle and Walmart were to take a stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations. TikTok selected Oracle as its cloud technology partner in the U.S. Under the deal, Walmart would have the option to purchase a 7.5 percent stake in TikTok Global , while Oracle could have bought 12.5 percent.

However, the agreement has been shelved under the Biden administration. From its onset, the deal looked uncertain—it was unlikely that China would have approved the forced sale of one of its home-grown tech companies to U.S. companies. Though it's not threatening bans and tariffs as much as the Trump administration, the Biden administration hasn’t been soft on China—if anything, it's hitting harder in certain areas, such as human rights.