Apple Discontinued Its Last iPod — Here’s Where You Can Still Buy One

There's still hope for buying an iPod for those looking to capture the nostalgia even though they have been discontinued. While supplies last, the iPod Touch is still available on the Apple website. You also might still be able to buy older iPods from places such as Walmart and Amazon. Currently, Amazon has several hundred iPods for sale ranging from the Apple iPod Touch to the iPod Classic. However, given that these items are becoming "vintage" the prices are high.