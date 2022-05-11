Apple Discontinued Its Last iPod — Here’s Where You Can Still Buy One

Apple Discontinued Its Last iPod — Here’s Where You Can Still Buy OneBy Robin Hill-Gray
May. 11 2022, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
It's truly the end of an era. Apple has closed the vault on its iPod production. From 2001 to 2022, Apple supplied music lovers with a unique and fashionable way to carry their music with them. After more than two decades, Apple has decided to stop the production of the iPod Touch. Feel old yet? How much are iPods worth now and where can you get one? Some stores are still selling iPods.
The iPod is arguably one of the most successful products that Apple has ever created. While the iPod family is no more, that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on one. While supplies last, music lovers and those who are nostalgically attached to the iPod can still buy one.
Apple discontinued the iPod touch.
The first iPod was released on October 23, 2001, and now the last will stop production in 2022. Apple released a statement on May 11 that the iPod Touch is being discontinued. "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV."
The iPod Touch is the last member of the iPod family and was the basis upon which the iPhone was designed. How many iPods are there? There are 26 models of the iPod and five iPod family groups. The iPod families are the Classic, Mini, Nano, Shuffle, and Touch. There are six generations of the iPod Classic, two generations of the Mini, seven generations of the Nano, 4 generations of the Shuffle, and 7 generations of the iPod shuffle.
Where you can still buy an iPod, how much are they worth?
There's still hope for buying an iPod for those looking to capture the nostalgia even though they have been discontinued. While supplies last, the iPod Touch is still available on the Apple website. You also might still be able to buy older iPods from places such as Walmart and Amazon. Currently, Amazon has several hundred iPods for sale ranging from the Apple iPod Touch to the iPod Classic. However, given that these items are becoming "vintage" the prices are high.
The 7th Generation silver iPod Classic is currently being sold on Amazon for $309, the iPod Touch 6th generation is being sold for $239. But Amazon isn't the only place to find an iPod for sale. Walmart has a few iPods for sale too. Walmart is selling the black 7th generation 32GB iPod Touch for $189, and the same model with 128GB is being sold for $328. Keep in mind that inventory and price availability varies based on location.
How much are iPods worth? It depends based on the generation. The older iPods are more coveted. While most iPods are now varying being $100 and $500, some iPods are being sold for astronomically high prices. Currently, on eBay, the 1st generation iPod Classic is being sold for $23,000. Now that Apple has discontinued iPods completely, it’s likely that the prices will continue to rise.