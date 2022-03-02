E-Commerce Giant eBay Doesn't Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment — Yet

While eBay isn't currently accepting cryptos, CEO Jamie Iannone told TheStreet that the company is studying the possibility of adding cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. eBay could make an announcement on March 10 during its Investor Day 2022. Iannone said, “We're just completing our transition to manage payments where we're now managing $85 billion of volume on our platform directly.” He added, “This gives us the ability to open up new forms of payment.”