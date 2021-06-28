Best Way to Buy Baby Doge Coin Before It's on Coinbase

Best Way to Buy Baby Doge Coin Before It's on CoinbaseBy Ruchi Gupta
Jun. 28 2021, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and Baby Doge, there isn't a shortage of meme coins for investors to choose from. Since some of these altcoins are still new projects with limited exchange and broker support, you might wonder how to get them. For example, many investors want to know how to buy Baby Doge, which is a Dogecoin spin-off.
Baby Doge trades at $0.00000001 and its cheap price might appeal to small investors pursuing the next cryptocurrency to explode. There are 420,000 trillion Baby Doge coins and no supply cap. However, the project will control inflation through a token burn, which is a strategy that has helped boost Binance’s BNB token.
Baby Doge versus Dogecoin
The people behind Baby Doge claim to be Dogecoin fans. They say they’re out to complement Dogecoin, which they regard as the father of Baby Doge coin. To that end, they believe that the altcoins can coexist and thrive.
A major motivation behind Baby Doge is to complement Dogecoin by offering faster transaction speed at lower costs than the father. Unlike Dogecoin, which operates on its own blockchain network, Baby Doge is based on the Binance blockchain.
Baby Doge price prediction
Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam has famously stated that learning from Dogecoin’s history, people shouldn’t dismiss a good meme. Many investors want to know where Baby Doge will be in the coming months and years.
Whether Baby Doge will turn out to be a hit remains to be seen. However, Baby Doge promises solutions that could make it an attractive investment and medium of exchange. A major concern for those investing in meme coins is inflation. Baby Doge will address this problem through a token burn.
Many businesses are embracing cryptocurrency payment in a bid to reach more customers and boost sales. For example, dozens of businesses including big brands like Newegg and the Dallas Mavericks have accepted Dogecoin payments. By offering faster transactions, Baby Doge could appeal to many merchants as a payment option.
In the end, broad adoption by investors and merchants will increase the demand for Baby Doge and lift its price. However, it's too early to tell what the future holds for the new meme crypto amid concerns about U.S. regulations. If investors don't want to miss out on a Dogecoin-type opportunity, they could start small with amounts that they can afford to lose, which personal finance guru Suze Orman recommends.
How to buy Baby Doge Coin
The original Dogecoin is available on all of the major exchanges and even brokers like eToro and Robinhood support it. However, Baby Doge hasn’t got there, although it could soon make it to Coinbase or Binance as the top exchanges adding new altcoins faster. Currently, you can buy PancakeSwap and Dodo BSC. Since these platforms don’t support direct purchase with fiat money, you’ll need to go through an intermediary cryptocurrency, especially Tether.