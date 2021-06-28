Best Way to Buy Baby Doge Coin Before It's on Coinbase

From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu , Floki Inu , and Baby Doge , there isn't a shortage of meme coins for investors to choose from. Since some of these altcoins are still new projects with limited exchange and broker support, you might wonder how to get them. For example, many investors want to know how to buy Baby Doge, which is a Dogecoin spin-off.

Baby Doge trades at $0.00000001 and its cheap price might appeal to small investors pursuing the next cryptocurrency to explode . There are 420,000 trillion Baby Doge coins and no supply cap. However, the project will control inflation through a token burn , which is a strategy that has helped boost Binance’s BNB token.

A major motivation behind Baby Doge is to complement Dogecoin by offering faster transaction speed at lower costs than the father. Unlike Dogecoin, which operates on its own blockchain network, Baby Doge is based on the Binance blockchain.

The people behind Baby Doge claim to be Dogecoin fans. They say they’re out to complement Dogecoin, which they regard as the father of Baby Doge coin. To that end, they believe that the altcoins can coexist and thrive.

Baby Doge price prediction

Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam has famously stated that learning from Dogecoin’s history, people shouldn’t dismiss a good meme. Many investors want to know where Baby Doge will be in the coming months and years.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether Baby Doge will turn out to be a hit remains to be seen. However, Baby Doge promises solutions that could make it an attractive investment and medium of exchange. A major concern for those investing in meme coins is inflation. Baby Doge will address this problem through a token burn.

Many businesses are embracing cryptocurrency payment in a bid to reach more customers and boost sales. For example, dozens of businesses including big brands like Newegg and the Dallas Mavericks have accepted Dogecoin payments. By offering faster transactions, Baby Doge could appeal to many merchants as a payment option.

Article continues below advertisement