Why Dogecoin (DOGE) Isn't Likely to Explode Again

On Jun. 28, Dogecoin was trading closer to $0.26. The altcoin has fallen 30 percent in the last month and 63 percent from its May 7 peak. It hit a high of $0.6848 right before crypto fan Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance in May. Dogecoin supporters were expecting the appearance boost its price, but after Musk called it a “hustle,” Dogecoin has been on a downtrend. It touched a low of $0.1786 on Jun. 21, then recovered by 44 percent.