Who Are the Highest Earners on TikTok? You Might Be Surprised
While Instagram still seems to net creators the most money for their content, plenty of social media influencers are making bank on TikTok. Some of the top earners on the app won't surprise you, because they were already stars in their own right on other social media platforms and as well as within the entertainment industry.
However, a few of the top earners of TikTok are not yet household names — at least for the older-than-Gen-Z crowd.
The TikTok Rich List compiled by UK gambling site Casumo, plots which creators in the U.S. and across the pond are earning the most per post. All these figures are estimates, of course, since creator income isn't public record.
Kylie Jenner: an estimated $150k per post
There is a tie for first in terms of estimated earnings per post, but Kylie gets the edge due to having more subscribers. With 41.2 million followers, the lip kit queen hasn't met a social media app she can't dominate. Of course, it's safe to assume her TikTok income is a drop in the bucket of Kylie Jenner's net worth compared to her Instagram earnings, as well as her family's many other businesses.
The Stokes Twins: $150k per post
Alan and Alex Chin Stokes have 31.2 million TikTok followers. While Jenner has them beat on that stat, the Stokes twins, Alan Chin Stokes and Alex Chin Stokes, have more likes — 816.2 million to Kylie's 593 million. The Chinese-American creators also have a popular YouTube channel with 14.5 million subscribers.
Charli D’Amelio: $100k per post
Charli is pretty much synonymous with the concept of TikTok famous and has been called its "reigning queen." Since she started uploading lip syncs and dances to the app in 2019, she has parlayed social media fame into a TV show with her sister Dixie, music video appearances, and voice acting. Despite having a bigger fanbase of 142.1 million followers than the top players on this list, her estimated earnings per post are $100,000 apiece.
Bella Poarch: 100k per post
Bella, aka Denarie Taylor, has 20.2 million followers and an astounding 2.1 billion likes. Though TikTok is where she primarily reigns, Bella has branched out into original music as well as her signature lip syncs.
Selena Gomez: $100k per post
Selena has long been in the top 5 of most followed Instagram accounts. While she may not crack the top ten of TikTok, she has a very respectable 42.2 million followers and 343.6 million likes.
Addison Rae: $65k per post
Addison is doing well for herself as the No. 6 earner on TikTok. She has 88.4 million followers and an astounding 5.4 billion likes, whose love of her content has helped her become a millionaire many times over.
Rounding out the Top 10 TikTok earners are Q Park ($60,000 per post), Zach King and JoJo Siwa ($55,000 per post), and LARRAY ($50,000 per post).
Did your favorite TikToker make the list?