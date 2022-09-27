Top 10 Couponing Sites That Will Actually Save You Money
You’re shopping online (as most people do these days) and you come across a pair of shoes that are a must-have. Trouble is, your budget and the price tag don’t quite coincide. So, in an effort to get the shoes at an affordable price, you begin searching couponing sites for promo codes.
While your search may have populated several sites, none seem to provide you with online coupon codes that work. If you’ve grown tired of running into dead ends on multiple coupon sites, here are 10 of the best couponing sites we think can help.
These 10 couponing sites let you keep more money in your pocket as you shop.
Entertainment Coupon Book
Remember those conveniently-sized coupon books grade school kids would urge you to buy as they raised money for their school fundraiser? Well, they’re still around, but in digital form. For only $2.99 a month, or $24.99 annually, you can access the Entertainment app which holds thousands of coupons to retailers like Claire’s and Michaels, and fast-food establishments like Checkers and Sonic.
Ready to see how much savings the Entertainment Coupon Book offers, you can visit the website directly to start your free, 30-day trial.
Capital One Shopping
Ever wish you could toggle your internet browser to find discounts for you as you shop? Well, now you can. Introducing Capital One Shopping. While you don’t need to be a Capital One bank customer to take advantage of the features Capital One Shopping comes equipped with, you will need to install Capital One Shopping onto your device.
Once you have Capital One Shopping installed, either on Safari or Chrome, it will automatically find discount codes for various retailers (if any are available) such as Gap, Nordstrom, and Amazon, and apply them to your cart with the click of a button. The internet add-on will also notify you via email if the price of a product you viewed drops.
The Capital One Shopping add-on has 2.1K ratings and ranks 4.5 out of 5 stars (at the time of this writing).
Groupon
Groupon may be your go-to source for deals on monthly subscriptions like HBO Max, or discounts at your local restaurants, but it's also one of the best couponing sites out there. Not only does Groupon inform site visitors when a retailer is having a site-wide sale, but it also gives you actual promo codes that make shopping less expensive, and more enjoyable.
The Krazy Coupon Lady
Essential items like diapers, laundry soap, and milk have grown increasingly expensive these days (thanks, inflation), but with the coupons The Krazy Coupon Lady offers, you may be able to spend less on the items that sit first on your grocery list.
By simply downloading The Krazy Coupon Lady app (KLC: Coupons, Deals & Savings), you can save yourself both time and money. Say goodbye to scouring the internet for printable or clippable coupons. Not only does the app provide you with a multitude of coupons for essential items, but it also alerts you when retailers are offering deals. And the benefits don’t end there.
If you sign up for The Krazy Coupon Lady newsletters, you’ll receive a daily curated list of the hottest coupons and deals, according to the company’s website.
iheartKroger
If you’re an avid Kroger shopper, you may already be aware of how to clip coupons through the retailer’s app. But, did you know about iheartKroger? The couponing site not only displays for you the major deals the grocer is having (and how long they run for), but it also provides links to printable coupons for items like Brawny paper towels or Kreider’s Yogurt Drink.
RetailMeNot
RetailMeNot is used by thousands of people daily and doesn’t require you to make any sort of commitment in exchange for a coupon code (nice, right?). While the coupon site gives you access to discounts at major brands like Shutterfly, Carter’s, Party City, and even Papa John’s, it can be a hit-or-miss experience.
Also, if you don’t feel like searching for a coupon code each time you attempt to purchase something, RetailMeNot can be downloaded and added to Safari (if you use a Mac) for free. By doing this, the coupon site will automatically find coupon codes that apply to any of the items you’re purchasing. All you have to do is copy the promo code and paste it before you checkout.
Amazon Coupons
We all know Amazon is the go-to place when you want to find items at a more affordable price, but did you know you could save even more when you shop with the e-commerce giant? Yes! Amazon Coupons provides you with clippable coupons so that you save even more money on your purchase.
Simply visit Amazon Coupons, which is directly tied to the Amazon website, and browse through the dozens of coupons the company offers. If you find something you like, simply clip the coupon and add the item to your cart. And the discount? Don’t worry, that’ll be applied upon checking out.
BeFrugal
BeFrugal is another couponing website that offers a number of benefits to users. Once you create an account (it’s free), you’ll need to complete your shopping through befrugal.com or through the app. The company has partnered with more than 5,000 stores including Macy’s, The Home Depot, Nike, Walgreens, Sephora, and Best Best, and pays you cash back each time you shop.
Additionally, BeFrugal will also find and apply any coupons that work for your purchase. To top it off, the couponing site lets you request to have your cash back sent to PayPal, direct deposit, Venmo, Zelle, or via a gift card and will even issue you a $10 bonus just for joining.
Two other coupon websites worth mentioning are Savings.com and Swagbucks, both of which can also help you save some money each time you shop.
So, if you’re in the market to save money, check out any of the above-mentioned couponing sites beforehand to take advantage of the deals your favorite stores might be offering.