Papa Johns Is Rebranding Itself and Will Offer Drive-Thru Services

Papa Johns Is Rebranding Itself and Will Offer Drive-Thru ServicesBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 17 2021, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
For years, Papa John’s has been on a mission to provide its customer base with delicious pizza made from only the best ingredients. The company has been using the slogan “Better Ingredients, Better Pizza” since 1995. Papa John's has been doing well and saw a spike in revenue in 2020, which resulted in a reported $1.81 billion in revenue.
Although Papa John’s doesn’t appear to have fallen into a financial rut, the company announced on Nov. 16 that it will be rebranding itself to deliver a better experience for customers. Why is Papa John’s rebranding itself and what does the rebranding look like?
Why is Papa John’s rebranding itself?
Papa John’s, or should we say “Papa Johns” will be rebranding itself in a number of different ways, including dropping the apostrophe. From new restaurant designs to a new logo, Papa John’s is making dramatic changes to the brand as a way to “accelerate its record-breaking growth and momentum.”
Papa John's COO Max Wetzel said that the rebranding is a “signal to the world that 'Papa Johns is ‘Hungry for Better.'” Wetzel also said, “We are evolving how the Papa Johns experience comes to life across all touchpoints, while remaining true to what got us where we are today and bringing to life our continued aspirations to improve and grow.”
Papa John’s will redesign its restaurants to accommodate drive-thru services
If you’re tired of paying high delivery fees, not to mention driver tips, or you aren’t enthused about having to go into a Papa John’s location to pick up your order, you’ll be thrilled to learn that the company's rebranding will include a “Drive-Up Pick Up” option. After conducting extensive research, the company decided to restructure its current design to provide customers with drive-thrus.
It’s obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped consumer behavior. Now, many people rely on the curbside pick-up option or delivery service to get the food they need. Drive-thrus have also remained a top contender for Americans’ preference for getting food quickly. Although Papa John’s has always offered delivery services, those can get expensive for the average pizza lover.
In addition to adding drive-thrus to its current locations, Papa John’s rebranding also includes a pick-up counter located inside the restaurant that allows consumers to pick up their meal without having to wait in line, similar to Chipotle’s structure.
Papa John’s is adopting a new logo
Papa John’s logo will be revamped and showcase its name without the apostrophe in bold red letters. The name won't have an olive green border anymore. Instead, it will stand alone with its signature slogan “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza” positioned underneath it. Although the logo is only being altered slightly, the company hopes that it will “better distinguish the brand wherever it is seen.”
Papa John’s aims for a new brand visual identity with its rebranding
Papa John’s is using the premium ingredients found in its pizza as inspiration to create a new visual identity for the brand. The company is updating its color palette, typography, and photography. The company will also be using “a new 'hand-drawn happiness' illustration style that reflects Papa Johns vibrancy and the hand-crafted nature of its products.”
Despite the downfalls many companies have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Papa John's has remained resilient through it all and appears to be coming out on top. The company is showing revenue growth and has watched its stock prices steadily climb to $130.18 as of Nov. 17.