Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 25 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?

Article continues below advertisement

If you have PEZ dispensers, whether they are sitting among your collection of toys or stored away in the attic, you might want to check and see if you have any of these since they're said to be worth a fortune. But first, a look at how PEZ candy got its start.

How did the idea for PEZ candy come about?

Source: Instagram (@pezcandyusa)

The history of PEZ candy is quite intriguing. Did you know the brick-shaped sweets and their corresponding dispensers were actually invented in 1927 by Eduard Haas III in Austria? Haas created the candies to serve as an alternative to smoking. It wasn’t until 1952, however, that the product was introduced in the U.S. and became a hit among children and toy collectors.

Article continues below advertisement

Which PEZ dispensers are worth money today?

There are hundreds of PEZ dispensers floating around, though there are only a few that truly carry value. Here’s a look at a few.

Article continues below advertisement

Captain Hook PEZ dispenser (soft head) — $2,000–$3,000

The Captain Hook PEZ dispenser pictured above sold for $2,250 in 2012 on Live Auctioneers. If you have one in your collection, now might be a good time to get it appraised.

Article continues below advertisement

Cow PEZ dispenser (no feet) — $180

If you have a cow PEZ dispenser with no feet in your possession, it might be worth some money. Those that were manufactured in Austria sell for around $180. In April 2022, one sold for this exact price on Live Auctioneers. But, if you have a lot of four cow PEZ dispensers that look like those pictured down below, you might even be able to grab somewhere around $500 for them all.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Popeye PEZ dispensers (lot of 3) — $550

If you have Brutus, Olive Oyl, and Popeye PEZ dispensers, you could potentially snag a few hundred for them. In September 2022, this collection sold for $550, though they were in excellent condition.

Article continues below advertisement

2021 PEZ gift set with chick dispenser — $295

Multiple listings of the 2021 PEZ chick dispenser sold on Live Auctioneers for $295 in 2022. So, check your collection because you could be the next to cash in on the rarity of this PEZ dispenser.

Article continues below advertisement

Wolfman PEZ dispenser with fangs — $200–$400

This particular PEZ dispenser, even if rough in shape, is said to be worth between $200 and $400. The YouTube channel Couch Collectibles also tracks valuable PEZ dispensers and identified these as some of the more valuable ones: 1960s Casper the Ghost PEZ dispenser – $190

1976 Yogi the Bear – $125

Bunny Rabbit – $140

Snow White – $115

Article continues below advertisement