10 Toys for Adults to Gift Kidults for the Holiday Season

If you thought children were the only ones interested in toys for the holidays, then think again. According to a recent study by CNBC, adults generate over one-fourth of annual toy sales to the tune of over $9 billion. In 2022, toy sales among adults saw a 3 percent increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working adults around the world are purchasing action figures, dolls, LEGO sets, and even plushies at an overall higher rate than children.