What Happened to MeTV? Don't Panic, It's Probably Still There
Viewers who love to tune into MeTV to watch classic television programs like M*A*S*H, The Waltons, or The Three Stooges may be surprised to turn on their TV and find that MeTV isn’t there. What happened to MeTV?
Don’t panic. You aren’t in the Twilight Zone. There are a few reasons why you can’t find MeTV, and its disappearance is probably only temporary. The network could have moved to a different channel, got lost when your TV changed frequencies, or went dark for a short time due to the sun.
Who owns MeTV?
The MeTV network, known as Memorable Entertainment Television, is owned by Weigel Broadcasting Co., a Chicago-based television broadcasting company.
Weigel’s new Story TV network may have bumped MeTV to a different channel.
Earlier this year, Weigel Broadcasting launched a new network called Story Television. Story TV is an unscripted network devoted to history-oriented programs. Programming on the new station will include shows that initially appeared on other networks like A&E and The History Channel, Variety reports.
If you’re missing your MeTV, chances are Weigel’s new Story TV has taken its place. That’s what MeTV Plus viewers in New York City and Connecticut found this past March. But MeTV didn’t disappear completely, it just moved from channel 43.1 to 43.2 in that market, The Focus reports.
Your TV may need a rescan.
If you're watching MeTV via an over-the-air antenna rather than cable or satellite, the network may have vanished when the television stations moved to new frequencies. A couple of years ago, the broadcast frequencies used to transmit signals to television sets were changed as part of the FCC plan to make room for wireless services, MeTV’s website says.
When this was done, your MeTV probably moved to a new frequency that your television isn’t picking up. You’ll need to do a television rescan to get the station back. The FCC recommends you rescan your television periodically to ensure you get all the available channels. The instructions to rescan your television can differ depending on what brand of television you have.
Here are the basic steps to rescan most televisions:
Press “set-up” or "menu" on the TV remote control or converter box.
Select "channels," "antenna," or other similar terminology.
Click "scan," "auto-tune," "channel search," "auto-program," or other similar terminology.
The TV will do the rest. The process usually takes just a few minutes.
You can visit the FCC website to get directions specific to your TV brand.
It could be the sun’s fault.
Did your favorite MeTV shows go blank in the middle of the day? Blame the sun. MeTV says sun outages typically happen twice a year around the equinox. The spring equinox occurs around March 20, and the autumn equinox happens around September 22. During the equinox, the position of the sun and the radiation it emits can mess with satellite signals to your television. The outages caused by this phenomenon should only last about 10 minutes, MeTV says.