Gary Sinise Uses His Massive Net Worth to Help Others

Although Sinise hasn’t been featured in any films recently, much of his net worth comes from acting. Sinise’s acting career took off after he co-founded the Steppenwolf Theatre when he was 19 and performed in some of the plays, including True West.

He eventually landed major roles in films like A Midnight Clear (1992), Jack the Bear (1993), Apollo 13 (1995), and Ransom (1996). Let’s not forget his nine-year run on CSI: NY in which he played the role of Detective Mac Taylor.