Before the 9/11 (September 11, 2001) terrorist attacks in the U.S., there was an unusual shorting of certain stocks. The recent terror incident at the Kabul airport and the upcoming 9/11 anniversary have rekindled the talk about profiting from unfortunate events. What stocks were shorted on September 10, 2001, before the terrorist attacks?

Al Qaeda, led by Osama Bin Laden, carried out the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. The group planned the attacks from Afghanistan at a time when the Taliban was in power. Recently, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan again. Some people are concerned that the country could become a hotbed of terror groups hostile to the U.S. and the West. The terrorist attacks on 9/11 dealt a heavy blow to stock investors.