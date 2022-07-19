Bill Gates Doesn’t Want To Be a Billionaire Anymore

Birthdate: Oct. 28, 1955

Birthplace: Seattle, Wash.

Birthname: William Henry Gates III

Education: Finished high school in Lakeside School in 1973. Dropped out of Harvard University after two years.

Father: William H. Gates Sr.

Mother: Mary Maxwell Gates

A self-made billionaire, philanthropist, and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates is the world’s fourth-richest person. He's also one of the largest owners of farmland in the U.S.