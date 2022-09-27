Where Is Jen Shah Now? ‘RHOSLC’ Star Awaits Sentencing
As you’re gearing up for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which premieres on September 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, you’ve likely considered Jen Shah's whereabouts.
After all, Season 3 is expected to center around Shah’s sentencing, which could result in her being locked away for up to 30 years. So, where is Shah now? We have all the details.
‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah is currently free on bond.
After admitting guilt to charges involving conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering through a telemarketing scam, Shah was arrested in March 2021. The RHOSLC star was then released on a $1 million personal recognizance bond, though she only had to put a $250,0000 cash security, reports Time.
After being released, Shah was informed that she's barred from engaging in telemarketing activities and must remain in the state of Utah, according to Deadline.
Thankfully, Shah’s release allowed her to resume RHOSLC filming and prepare for sentencing, which is now scheduled to take place in November 2022. Worst case scenario, Shah could be hit with a prison sentence of 30 years for the crimes she willingly admitted she committed. However, a stipulation of her plea deal does state that she agrees not to appeal “if she is sentenced to 14 years or less time.”
In addition to facing up to 30 years in prison, Time reports that Shah might also be required to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution and $6.5 million to the federal government. Of course, Shah’s penalties will ultimately be determined by the judge overseeing the case, who could decide to give her the maximum sentence or one that's more suitable.
What is Jen Shah worth now?
As of July 2022, Shah’s net worth stood at $3 million, according to In Touch Weekly, though it isn’t clear whether that takes into account the fines and restitution she may be required to pay.
In addition to making money as a RHOSLC cast member, Shah said she founded several companies which include XA Fashion, Shah Beauty, and Real Shah Lashes, though none appear to still be operating at the time of this writing.
As for Shah’s “advertising company,” which is what landed her in serious legal troubles with the federal government, she once claimed it helped businesses acquire online customers. Instead, the RHOSLC star was using individuals as “leads to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of [her] fraud ring.”
If Shah’s net worth doesn’t account for the court fines and fees she may be assessed, she could be in the red following her sentencing and unable to lead the lavish lifestyle she’s known for.
Jen Shah will return to ‘RHOSLC’ for Season 3.
Season 3 of RHOSLC debuts about a month before Shah is scheduled for sentencing. Although many were surprised by Shah’s decision to appear in the third season of the hit series, the lead-up to her sentencing is expected to be the main topic of discussion.