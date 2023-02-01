Home > Media & Entertainment Source: Getty Images Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: Details on Ticket Prices, Presale Info, Location, and More By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 1 2023, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Queen Bey kicked off the month of February with a huge announcement — the Renaissance Tour is happening! On Feb. 1, 2023, Beyoncé shared via Instagram a photo of the Renaissance album cover, leaving little to the imagination, and this caption: RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

It has been seven years since Queen Bey last went on a solo tour so naturally, there are plenty of BeyHive members who are going to want to snag a ticket. Speaking of tickets, we’ve got the scoop on Renaissance world tour ticket prices, locations, and presale info. So, keep reading if you would like to attend the event.

How to get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance world tour.

Source: Getty Images

There will be three presale windows where you’ll be given a chance to buy tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 2 and ending at 6:00 p.m. on Feb 3., 02 Priority customers will be given the opportunity to buy tickets via the 02 Priority app up to 48 hours before the general release.

The Live Nation Presale event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Feb 3. and end at 6:00 p.m.

The Venue Presale event for the Beyonce Renaissance world tour runs from 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 3 through 6:00 p.m.

The BeyHive Presale will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 6 and end at 6:00 p.m. that same day.

Tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour will be available for the public to purchase beginning Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. In order to purchase tickets to Beyoncé's upcoming concert, you’ll need to be registered with Verified Fan. Queen Bey is using Verified Fan as a way to weed out the buyers who plan to purchase tickets for resale.

You can register for Verified Fan now (it’s free), though this doesn't guarantee you’ll get a ticket. Registration will only be open for a limited time so keep reading to find out the available windows to sign up.

How much are tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance world tour?

Ticket prices for the Beyoncé Renaissance tour haven't been disclosed yet, though they will be once the first presale event starts. In the past, Beyoncé concert tickets ranged from $98 to $167, according to SeatGeek, though pit seat tickets extend well into the hundreds.

For those of you who intend on “fighting” for your chance to get Renaissance tickets, keep in mind that fans are limited to buying a maximum of four tickets per person, per household. The limits apply separately to the presale and general sale.

Now, because the demand for Renaissance tickets is high, not everyone will succeed in buying a ticket. Using a lottery-style process, fans will either receive a unique access code (that can't be traded or sold) or be added to a waitlist.

🚨 Beyoncé confirms a Renaissance world tour at the Wearable Art Gala, kicking off Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/4CIWJB51pR — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2022

When will the Renaissance tour begin and where will Beyoncé perform?

The Renaissance world tour will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Friends Arena. During the month of May, Beyoncé will visit Belgium and Great Britain. Between June 8 and July 8, Beyonce will perform in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Deutschland, Poland, and Canada.

Beyoncé's first Renaissance world tour performance in the U.S. will take place on July 12, 2023, in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field. Here are the other cities Beyoncé will be traveling to for her upcoming tour and the deadline you have to register as a Verified Fan. Atlanta, Ga.

Chicago, Ill.

East Rutherford, N.j.

Houston, Texas

Inglewood, Calif.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC Registration for Verified Fan is open through Feb. 2 11:59 p.m. EST for these locations.