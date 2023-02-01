Check Out These AMC Movie Deals for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and in honor of the occasion, AMC Theatres is offering a series of specially discounted movie tickets. Find out which movies will be discounted, when you can get the cheaper tickets, and how long the deals will last. Here's the scoop on the Black History Month AMC deals.

Black History Month is an opportunity for Americans to learn about influential Black individuals throughout the nation's past. In addition, supporting Black creators in the film industry is now a little bit more affordable thanks to AMC. The movie theater chain is offering $5 movie tickets in February to select films.

Source: AMC Facebook

Why is AMC offering discounted tickets in February?

AMC Theatres announced the Black History Month deals in a press release on Feb. 1, 2023. The release stated, "Celebrate Black History Month with family and friends with a selection of films that will inspire and encourage discussion from fresh perspectives and iconic actors."

In addition to participating AMC Theatre locations offering $5 tickets to select films featuring Black actors, directors, and other professionals, on-demand options will be available. Four movies by acclaimed Black creators are featured in the chain's month-long special.

To get discounted $5 tickets for the four featured movies, go to the AMC website or Fandango to search for tickets during the appropriate dates. Each movie is only running for one week at the $5 price, so be sure to mark your calendars right away.

Source: Wakanda Forever Facebook Wakanda Forever poster

Here's a list of the movies that you can see for $5 at AMC Theatres.

AMC said, "This February, AMC Theatres is giving moviegoers the opportunity to revisit some of the most recent biographical dramas, military epics, and dramatic action movies created by or starring outstanding Black filmmakers and actors like Ryan Coogler, Jonathan Majors, Angela Bassett, and Viola Davis."

The four movies that will be available at certain times throughout February for $5 are the following: Till from Feb. 3 through Feb. 9

Devotion from Feb. 10 through Feb. 16

The Woman King from Feb. 17 through Feb. 23

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Feb. 24 through March 2

As Variety explained, The Woman King is an action epic led by Viola Davis. Devotion is a war drama by Sony, and Till is a historical drama by director Chinonye Chukwu. It's based on the brutal killing of Emmitt Till in 1955. Finally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a continuation of the Black Panther saga within the Marvel Avengers films.

Elizabeth Frank, AMC's executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer, said, “AMC has a long-standing commitment and track record of inclusive programming and initiatives that highlight diverse, creative talent behind the camera and on the big screen.”

AMC has a Council on the African American experience, whose members originated the idea of featuring select films by Black creators during Black History Month.

Source: AMC Facebook AMC theatre logo

AMC also offers these films to rent or buy on-demand.

Moviegoers can certainly take advantage of the chance to see the work of these Black creators on the big screen at their local AMC theatres. However, those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own homes or on the go, AMC Theatres On Demand is an alternative.

AMC's on demand service enables you to rent or buy the films featured in the Black History Month deals now. Plus, using the on-demand option provides a much wider variety of Black-led films to enjoy. Films like Hidden Figures, King Richard, and Creed II are in the lineup of the Black History Month collection.