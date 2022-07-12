Fans Want Phaedra Parks, Reality Star-Turned-Mortician, Back on ‘Real Housewives’

Even now, five years after leaving RHOA, Parks has a net worth of $6 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. And in case you forgot about her other professional pursuits, check out how she introduced herself on The Real Housewives of Dubai: “I’m an entertainment attorney and I’m also a fledgling mortician.” According to her website, Parks is managing partner of the Atlanta law firm The Parks Group and focuses on entertainment, intellectual property rights, and civil and criminal litigation.