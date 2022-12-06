Avatar App Lensa AI Is Taking Social Media by Storm — Who Owns the App?

You’ll have to pay to use Lensa. Once you download the app, you’ll get a seven-day free trial, but after that, you’ll be charged $39.99 for full access to Lensa’s AI tools for a year. You’ll also have to pay extra if you want to use the app’s “magic avatars.” The cost for subscribers who pay $40 per year is $3.99 for 50 images, $5.99 for 100, or $7.99 for 200 images. You can use the app without subscribing, but you’ll pay more for the magic avatar images.