NFT Copyright Issues Come to Light as Sector Continues to Boom

While some people only see the fun in NFTs, many look at them as investments. You can buy an NFT, hold it for some time, and then sell it for a huge profit. For example, investors who got into blue-chip NFT projects like Bored Apes and CryptoPunks early have made huge fortunes. Many apes and punks are now selling for millions of dollars, but they got the NFTs for free or only a nominal price.