What NFT Should I Buy? How to Pick From Millions of NFTs

It’s a good idea to purchase an NFT you like. Why? Well, if your investment turns out to be a bad one, at least you have an NFT you can feel proud of owning. Also, you’ll want to consider whether the artwork will be appealing to others. If you purchase an NFT at its prime (and at an affordable price), you’ll want others to be interested in it as well so it can potentially provide you with a return on your investment.