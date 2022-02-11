CryptoPunks NFTs Have a Limited Supply, Leads to Higher Prices

Founded in the 1740s, Sotheby’s is the world’s largest art auction house. It has a significant presence in Britain, but it operates in 40 countries. The auction house has embraced digital artwork and is a big auction platform for NFTs.

In February 2022, Sotheby’s plans to auction more than 100 CryptoPunks NFTs at an estimated value of $20 million–$30 million. The auction house recognizes CryptoPunks as a pioneer NFT project that has helped bring global attention to the art.