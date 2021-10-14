Cybersecurity Company Finds Flaw in OpenSea’s Crypto Wallets

OpenSea may be the largest digital collectible marketplace in the world, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t vulnerable to hacks and scams. There have been claims recently that OpenSea users had their accounts hacked after receiving a free NFT. Thankfully, a cybersecurity company found a solution to the problem. Is OpenSea safe now?

Check Point Research investigated the claims about malicious NFTs and reported its findings to OpenSea. The two companies worked together to fix the situation, but it raises the question of whether OpenSea is safe. Just like any other NFT platform, OpenSea can be safe for those who are experienced in the NFT space and can detect suspicious activity.

However, if someone is just getting started with digital collectibles, they could be vulnerable. OpenSea has many security measures put in place to protect users conducting everyday activities, but with a platform so big, there will always be malicious parties looking to find a weakness in its defenses.

How did the flaw work?

In the flaw, the malicious party airdropped an NFT to the victim, and when the victim views the NFT, it triggers a popup to OpenSea’s storage domain (storage.opensea.io). The popup will ask the viewer to connect storage.opensea.io to their wallet, a prompt that is common when using the platform’s services.

If the viewer clicks "yes" on the popup, the hacker has access to their wallet. The hacker can then trigger an additional popup to OpenSea’s storage domain, asking the person to approve a transfer from their wallet to the malicious party’s. If the person clicks yes, their entire wallet can be drained.

If you don't read what the popups are asking you, your entire account could be drained without you even noticing. This is especially a concern because it’s common for users to receive popups from OpenSea, and if someone is new to the NFT space, they can easily be exploited. Fortunately, OpenSea fixed the flaw shortly after it was notified of it.

Check Point recommends taking precautions when signing requests for your crypto wallet with any platform. It also pointed out that OpenSea never requests wallet approval for viewing or clicking third-party links. Always check what's being sent, how much crypto is being used in the transaction, and that you’re conducting business with the correct party.

⚙️ New features & updates.



▫️ Mobile app

▫️ Offer management tools

▫️ Account safety features

▫️ Profile page improvements



Check the thread below for all the details and a look at some more community-requested features. https://t.co/yn4MM92tLT — OpenSea (@opensea) October 13, 2021