Icy.Tools Can Help You Discover the Next NFT to Explode

As you might already know, not all NFTs are made equal. A variety of factors go into calculating the value of these tokens, and rarity is one of the most important considerations. Rarity speaks to the scarcity of an item and it helps the market value it. Investors use apps like Rarity.Tools to check NFT rarity scores in an effort to find the best item to purchase. The rarer an NFT is, the more valuable it can become over time.