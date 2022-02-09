AMC Is Giving Away a Batman NFT — Might Have Big Value Due to Rarity

AMC is offering the NFTs for free with eligible ticket purchases. Lucky customers could decide to keep the NFTs or sell them on a secondary market like OpenSea. When the Batman NFTs come to the market, their value will depend on factors like rarity and demand.

In the NFT space, rarity is a measure of uniqueness. The more outstanding a product is, the more valuable it can be. There are online tools that investors can use to check the rarity of an NFT to try to get a sense of its worth.