CryptoPunks' Maker Larva Labs in Muddied Waters — Lawsuit, Explained

As one of the NFT (non-fungible token) projects, CryptoPunks has earned the OG title. According to Decrypt, CryptoPunks achieved more than $1.75 billion in trading volume as of December 2021, but obstacles come with that advantage. Being early on the NFT scene means that you get hit with technical kinks that can lead to problems down the line. CryptoPunks is looking at a possible lawsuit.