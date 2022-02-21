Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social App is Available on iOS — What About Android?By Jennifer Farrington
Feb. 21 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
For months now, former President Donald Trump and his team have been boasting about their new social media app, TRUTH Social, and it’s finally arrived in Apple’s App Store. Trump’s team–Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), launched the app on President’s Day 2022.
If you pre-ordered the TRUTH Social app, you may have noticed that it was automatically downloaded to your device once it became available.
Now that TRUTH Social can be accessed by Apple users, those with Androids are eager to become a TRUTH Social community member as well. Here’s when TRUTH Social will be available for Android devices.
Trump’s TRUTH Social app debuted in the Apple App store on Presidents Day — When can Android users download it?
On Feb. 20, former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes was welcomed on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss TRUTH Social’s progress. Nunes, who currently leads TMTG, shared with the host that TRUTH Social should be fully operational by the end of March, at least in the United States.
Although TRUTH Social has been made available for download on iOS devices, there are still some configuration issues TMTG needs to work out. While some Apple users are being placed on a waitlist due to high demand for the app, others are encountering this message “Something went wrong. Please try again” when attempting to create an account.
As TMTG works to get TRUTH Social fully functioning on Apple devices, Android users can expect to see the app available in their app store by the end of March, or sooner.
The TRUTH Social platform will let people speak their minds — will its rules be too lax?
During his Fox News interview, Nunes shared with Bartiromo that the TRUTH Social app will focus on customer experience and serve as a platform for people who were silenced, like Donald Trump, to freely speak their minds. Last year, Trump lost access to all of his social media accounts due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
With few avenues left for Trump to connect with his fans and followers, he decided to launch his own social media platform. And according to Nunes, the app will offer its users a different experience than what “some Silicon Valley oligarch freak” provides through theirs. Nunes then went on to explain that TRUTH Social “values its customers” and wants them to “tell us what they want out of the platform.”
It sounds a lot like Nunes and his team are looking to run an app that is controlled more by its users than its creators.
The former U.S. representative went on to suggest that social media users simply “want to be left alone,” and many TRUTH Social users have already acknowledged that the app is delivering. As the TRUTH Social app continues to evolve, Nunes said the company will continue to work on meeting “customer demand.”
Top names that have already claimed their place on the TRUTH Social app
While many Apple users have encountered issues when trying to create an account on the TRUTH Social app, some well-known names have already claimed a spot on the platform. Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers and YouTuber Mark Dice announced via Twitter that they were now active users on the TRUTH Social app.
Congressman Madison Cawthorn was another who announced on Twitter that he was “proud to be on TRUTH Social.”