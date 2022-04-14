Elon Musk, Now Twitter’s Largest Shareholder, Has Made a Premium Offer to the Company

Musk has spoken of Twitter’s potential as a platform for free speech and believes that he has the skill and power to unlock that potential. As Musk wrote in a letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.” He went on to say that because company isn’t serving that purpose, it should become private.