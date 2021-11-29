New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Is Ready to “Reshape the Future of Public Conversation”

According to his Twitter bio, Agrawal has a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

He joined Twitter in 2011 and became the company’s first Distinguished Engineer after working to ramp up audience growth in 2016 and 2017, the bio adds. He became chief technology officer in October 2017, a position he held until today’s promotion.