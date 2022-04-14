Elon Musk Initiated a "Bear Hug" Offer to Buy Twitter — Will He Prevail?

On April 4, Musk disclosed that he has taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. Initially, he was set to take a board seat on the microblogging site but Musk turned down that offer. The move triggered rumors that he is looking to acquire the company. Musk has made an offer for Twitter, which is a typical “bear hug” in financial parlance where an entity makes an offer to acquire a company at way above its prevailing valuation. Who owns Twitter now and will Musk be able to take it private?