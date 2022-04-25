Elon Musk Says He Would Reinstate Trump on Twitter If the Deal Goes Through

At an automotive conference on Tuesday, May 10, Musk gave his most direct comments to date on what he would decide about the former president's account, should he finalize the deal to take over Twitter. "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake," he said.

Musk also said he "would reverse the perma-ban," and that he doesn't believe anyone should be permanently banned from the platform — a view he claims former CEO Jack Dorsey shares. He further opined that “permanent bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter.”