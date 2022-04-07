Is SpaceX Profitable? All About Elon Musk's Private Company

In October 2021, CNBC reported that SpaceX hit a valuation of $100 billion, which made it the second most valuable private company in the world, second only to China’s Bytedance. The increase in valuation came after existing investors sold about $755 million in SpaceX stock at $560 per share, CNBC reported. The share price was a 33 percent increase over what it was in February 2021, when the company was valued at $74 billion.