Fans Know Greg Gutfeld's On-Screen Persona — Anchor's Private Life

Dallas is about to experience Greg Gutfeld live and in-person. Fox News’ controversial anchor of Gutfeld! and co-host of The Five is headed to the Texas metropolis for a series of live Gutfeld! tapings from Feb. 21–25.

“We knew we wanted to do the show where the live audience would have so much energy that they would become part of the program, almost like a sixth guest,” Gutfeld! executive producer Tom O’Connor told Everything Nash last year when the show was filmed in Nashville.