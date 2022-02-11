Fans Know Greg Gutfeld's On-Screen Persona — Anchor's Private Life

Fans Know Greg Gutfeld's On-Screen Persona — Anchor's Private LifeBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 11 2022, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Dallas is about to experience Greg Gutfeld live and in-person. Fox News’ controversial anchor of Gutfeld! and co-host of The Five is headed to the Texas metropolis for a series of live Gutfeld! tapings from Feb. 21–25.
“We knew we wanted to do the show where the live audience would have so much energy that they would become part of the program, almost like a sixth guest,” Gutfeld! executive producer Tom O’Connor told Everything Nash last year when the show was filmed in Nashville.
These live tapings capitalize on Gutfeld’s success at Fox News. The late-night show finished January as the top-rated show in its time slot, with an average of 1.9 million total viewers, beating Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as The Dallas Morning News reports.
Viewers are likely well-acquainted with Gutfeld’s on-air persona, but who is he off-screen? Here’s more information on the 57-year-old’s personal life and his wife.
Who is Greg Gutfeld's wife?
Gutfeld has been married to Elena Moussa since 2004. He met her in the early 2000s, while he was editor-in-chief of the British Maxim magazine and she was a photo editor for the Russian version of Maxim. At a conference of Maxim editors in Portugal, they had adjoining hotel rooms, as The Daily Beast reported in 2015.
“I actually met her my first day on the job,” Gutfeld told the site at the time. “When I saw her, I said to the editor of Maxim Russia, ‘Who is this woman?’ And I foolishly hit on her for three days. She was pretty cold to me, and finally I asked her out on a date. … And then she moved to London to be with me.”
Gutfeld and Moussa don't have children together, but Moussa often posts Instagram photos of her niece, according to Heavy.
Where does Greg Gutfeld live now?
Gutfeld has an apartment in New York City, and he discussed that home in a June 2020 Fox News opinion piece about looting in his neighborhood at the time. “We had hired private security the night before to watch over the property,” he wrote. “The looters were still able to bash one storefront in our building. But the apartments were unscathed.”
His profile last month in The Washington Post, meanwhile, revealed that he and Moussa have “a mid-century modern lake house” with “soaring glass walls that frame a breathtaking, wooded view” in the New York countryside.
Gutfeld devoted a segment of a September 2021 Gutfield! episode to his distaste for the Big Apple. “I want to get out of New York, but I have to convince more than my wife. You know, there’s my mistress and her kids. Three separate states!” he joked, to mild laughter. “But also, I have to convince Fox? How do I do that without threatening to go public with those pictures of Steve Doocy like you’ve never seen them before? They’re disgusting. We can only show you the upper half.”