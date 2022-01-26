Does Wordle Make Money? Learn More About the Popular Word Game

Does Wordle Make Money? Learn More About the Popular Word GameBy Danielle Letenyei
Jan. 26 2022, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Wordle, an online daily word game, is sweeping the planet. If you have no clue what Wordle is, you probably aren’t on social media, which has been flooded with people sharing their daily results. The online game is free to play. So, does Wordle make any money?
In short, no. Wordle’s creator, Josh Wardle, says that the game is strictly for your pleasure, and he plans to keep it that way. There aren't any fees or ads.
Wardle also refused to add engagement hooks like push notifications or other features that would allow users to play constantly, NPR reports.
"Making Wordle I specifically rejected a bunch of the things you're supposed to do for a mobile game," Wardle told NPR. “The rejection of some of those things has actually attracted people to the game because it feels quite innocent, and it just wants you to have fun with it."
Beware, there are imitation games and apps out there that you might confuse for the real Wordle, which can only be played on the Wordle website.
How did Wordle get started?
Everyone was bored in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of us took on new hobbies or watched too much Netflix, Wardle decided to dust off a prototype word game that he created in 2013. The New York software engineer reportedly first made the game for his partner, who liked to play word games.
Fast forward to 2022 and almost 3 million people around the world are addicted to playing the game.
How do you play Wordle?
In Wordle, you get six attempts to figure out a five-letter word of the day. With each try, the letter tiles turn different colors. Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong location, and gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all.
If you’re colorblind and can’t see green and yellow colors, no worries. You can switch to “colorblind” mode in the settings, which replaces the green for orange and the yellow for blue.
If you think that the game is too easy, there's a setting that enables you to switch to “hard mode.”
Once you have figured out the word, you’re given the option of sharing your results on Twitter or Facebook, which is why you have seen so many results showing up in your newsfeed.
Unfortunately for some addicts of the game (this writer included), you can only play Wordle once a day. After solving the puzzle, you have to wait until the next day to guess another word.
Don’t spill the beans and tell someone else what the Wordle-of-the day is because it's the same word for everyone who plays, whether they are playing in Denver or Dubai.
What are some Wordle tips and tricks?
The key to guessing the Wordle of the day in the least amount of attempts possible lies in the first word that you start the game with. A word with many vowels or common consonants might get you closer to the answer. Some people suggested first words floating around Wordle strategy groups include “adieu,” “arose,” and “stare.”