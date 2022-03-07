If you’re wondering what happened to Greg Gutfeld’s show on Fox, you’re not alone. Fans have become concerned after the popular show missed airing, with some wondering whether it has been canceled.Greg’s namesake show, which airs weekdays at 11 p.m. ET, has grown to become America’s highest-rated late-night talk show. Gutfeld! draws an average of more than 2 million nightly viewers, making it more popular than Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show.Launched in 2015, Gutfeld! (called The Greg Gutfeld Show then) initially aired on Saturday nights before Fox expanded it to weeknights in 2021. The show, featuring Greg and guests. takes a humorous look at politics and current affairs.What happened to Greg Gutfeld’s show?In 2022, the show didn’t air in the last days of February and the early days of March. Greg explained on Twitter that the show would skip its regular schedule to allow room for coverage of the situation in Ukraine.After Russia invaded Ukraine, it appears Fox reasoned that its audience was more interested in knowing what’s going on in the country than Greg’s satire. Ukrainians are fleeing the country as Russia bombs its cities.Greg is married to a Ukrainian. When he said that his mother-in-law was stuck in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, which lies more than 40 miles from the Polish border, his colleagues at Fox helped get her out of the country.This isn’t the first time Greg has canceled his popular show to give way to more important news coverage. After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Gutfeld! was put on hold to give Fox more time to show its audience what was going on in the country.Is 'Gutfeld!' live or taped?The talk show is typically taped before a live audience shortly before it airs. The team explains that shooting the show and getting ready close to the airtime helps keep it as fresh as possible. The success of Gutfeld! testifies that the strategy has worked well. Greg also co-hosts Fox’s talk show The Five and was part of the network’s talk show Red Eye.What’s Greg Gutfeld’s salary and net worth?The Fox News star’s annual salary at the network is estimated to be $7 million, and his net worth $13 million. Greg joined Fox News’ Red Eye show team in 2007 and went on to have his own show in 2015. He studied English at the University of California, Berkeley, and started his career at The American Spectator. Greg worked for various publications as an editor before coming to Fox.