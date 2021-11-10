New York City Gets Its Own Coin With Crytocurrency CityCoins

Operating on the Stacks blockchain and following the SIP-010 token standard, users must have STX in order to interact with the blockchain. According to CityCoins documents, both the Hiro and Xverse wallets support STX.

Once the supported wallet is downloaded and set up, users will want to fill up their wallets with STX, which is commonly purchased on either Binance, KuCoin, or Gate.io cryptocurrency exchanges to later send to their Stacks Wallet.