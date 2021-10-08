How Fox News Host Dana Perino Built Her Career and Net Worth

On the Fox News Channel, Perino is a co-host of the morning program America’s Newsroom With Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, which airs between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET every weekday. She and her co-host Bill Hemmer interview key personalities and discuss issues of the day.

The Five is an evening program from 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Perino and four co-hosts “discuss, debate and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies, and issues of the day.” The regular co-hosts are Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Jesse Watters. The other two hosts vary from day to day, with one being liberal and one being conservative.