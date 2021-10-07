Why People Think Tucker Carlson May Quit Fox News

While Carlson works at Fox News, he must either get vaccinated or test daily against COVID-19. He has touted the tyranny of medical control often on his show. Still, it's possible that he's complying with his employer's rules. As Hayes puts it, the alternative is that Carlson "just does not believe any of the stuff he's saying, and it's all just a craven, cynical act for ratings while he himself is [vaccinated]."