After Being Replaced on 'Fox News @ Night', Is Shannon Bream Still With the Network?
If you’ve noticed that Shannon Bream isn't helming Fox News @ Night, you may be wondering if she is still with Fox News.
The short answer is yes. Bream, who joined Fox News in 2007, is still employed by the cable channel. She’s just hosting a different show now, the long-running Fox News Sunday.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, Fox News announced that Trace Gallagher will replace Bream as the host of Fox News @ Night, beginning Oct. 4. But Bream is already in place at Fox News Sunday: She started hosting the weekend program earlier this month.
Shannon Bream is the first female anchor of ‘Fox News Sunday.’
As USA Today notes, Bream is only the third anchor and the first female to host Fox News Sunday in its 26 years on air, following Chris Wallace and, before him, Tony Snow.
“One of the first people to congratulate me was a really nice email I got from Chris,” Bream told the newspaper in an interview earlier this month. “He talked about the standard the show had set, and he was really glad I was going to step into those shoes and gave me a great vote of confidence, which was very kind of him.”
Bream also said that the “hard news [and] the pressing people for answers” will carry over from her time on Fox News @ Night. “The lawmakers who know us know they’re going to get a fair shot when they come on,” she explained. “We spend a lot of time doing that on Fox News @ Night, and the Democrats and Republicans alike who come on would come back, because they say, ‘We were treated fairly. We got a chance to air our opposition and our viewpoints.’”
She went on: “I want to make sure it’s a place that people feel they can come for meaningful, deeper conversations. A lot of times the loudest voices, the most extreme on either end, get a lot of attention. Instead of just focusing on the divisions, what’s harder is to find places where some of these people may have common ground and may actually be able to move the ball a little bit in a way that benefits all Americans.”
Trace Gallagher is taking Bream’s place on ‘Fox News @ Night.'
In the announcement, Fox News noted that Gallagher will host Fox News @ Night from the cable channel’s Los Angeles bureau, and he’ll continue serving as Fox News’ chief breaking news correspondent.
Gallagher joined Fox News in 1996 and has covered Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, and the 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia, among other major events. He also co-hosted Fox News’ The Live Desk alongside Martha MacCallum for five years.
“When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business, and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.
In a statement of his own, Gallagher said, “It’s an honor to lead Fox News @ Night, and I look forward to breaking down the major headlines for our audience across the country every evening.”
Bream gave her stamp of approval to her successor in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “A winning combination — the incredibly talented @tracegallagher and fantastic @FoxNewsNight team!”