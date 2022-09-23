After Being Replaced on 'Fox News @ Night', Is Shannon Bream Still With the Network?

As USA Today notes, Bream is only the third anchor and the first female to host Fox News Sunday in its 26 years on air, following Chris Wallace and, before him, Tony Snow.

“One of the first people to congratulate me was a really nice email I got from Chris,” Bream told the newspaper in an interview earlier this month. “He talked about the standard the show had set, and he was really glad I was going to step into those shoes and gave me a great vote of confidence, which was very kind of him.”