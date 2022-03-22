Shannon Bream Thought She Couldn’t “Go On” Amid Severe Eye Pain

So Bream pored over medical journals and combed the internet looking for answers, finding hopeless posts from fellow message board users. “There were people talking about how the only way out was to take their own life. And that didn’t seem crazy or unreasonable to me at all,” Bream recalled. “I was two years into it. I was in my early 40s, and I said, ‘No way I could live another 40 years like that. If all of my waking hours are in pain, what is the point of going on?’”