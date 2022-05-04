Success Runs in Elon Musk's Family: Meet His Mother, Maye Musk

Along with handling her nutrition business and raising children, Maye has also been a model for nearly 60 years. She started at the age of 15 when she moved from Canada to South Africa with her parents. While many people’s modeling careers peak when they’re young, Maye's modeling career has only flourished as she has gotten older. She has been featured on multiple billboards in Time Square in her 60s. At the age of 69, the Canadian native became a Covergirl.