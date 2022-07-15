Elon Musk Says His Father Errol Musk is a "Terrible Human Being"

"You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could think of, he has done." Needless to say, Musk is not fond of his father.

These statements, to some, seem to be foreshadowing. Musk's father countered, saying the evil his son refers to is when he killed three intruders who broke into his house. Though Errol was charged with manslaughter he was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense.