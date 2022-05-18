Maye Musk Built Her Own Fortune in Spite of Elon Musk’s Success

Maye Musk learned the meaning of hard work from her parents, and instilled the skills she gained in her children. Despite divorcing Errol Musk after having three kids, she worked hard as a single mother, allowing her career as a model and dietician to flourish. She expanded her career to other countries after she rewrote dietetic exams to register as a dietician in Canada and the U.S.

Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Birthdate: April 19, 1948

Education: Bachelor of science in dietetics, Master of science in nutritional sciences (University of Toronto)

Marital Status: Divorced

Kids: 3 (Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca)