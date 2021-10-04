Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Is Building Her Own Net Worth

Apple founder Steve Jobs would be proud of his youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, who is building her own net worth as a model and accomplished equestrian.

Jobs, 23, recently had her debut as a runway model at Paris Fashion Week. During Coperni’s Spring 2022 show, Jobs strutted down the catwalk wearing a neon green mock turtleneck, platform flip-flops, a navy mini skirt, sunglasses, and an “Origami” handbag shaped a bit like the iPhone’s Photos app icon.

The bag was designed by Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer.