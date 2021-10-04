Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Is Building Her Own Net Worth

Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Is Building Her Own Net WorthBy Danielle Letenyei
Oct. 4 2021, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Apple founder Steve Jobs would be proud of his youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, who is building her own net worth as a model and accomplished equestrian.
Jobs, 23, recently had her debut as a runway model at Paris Fashion Week. During Coperni’s Spring 2022 show, Jobs strutted down the catwalk wearing a neon green mock turtleneck, platform flip-flops, a navy mini skirt, sunglasses, and an “Origami” handbag shaped a bit like the iPhone’s Photos app icon.
The bag was designed by Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer.
Jobs joined supermodels Paloma Elsesser, Gigi Hadid, and Adut Akech on the runway.
“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” she told her over 231,000 Instagram followers. “It was an honor to be a part of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!!”
Eve Jobs has a budding modeling career.
Jobs has had other modeling gigs, but this was her first time on the runway. In 2020, she appeared in a holiday campaign for beauty products company Glossier with drag queen Naomi Smalls and actress Sydney Sweeney.
She also had a cameo appearance in Harry Hudson’s music video, “Take My Time.”
Eve Jobs is also an accomplished equestrian.
Jobs has also made a name for herself in the equestrian world and made some money from competing in various shows with her horse Venue D’Fees Des Hazalles. In August, she earned second place in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Hamburg, an international show jumping competition.
"This is probably the greatest day of my career, I feel really honored to be here at a show with such history,” Jobs told Equnews after her win.
In 2018, she won the $130,000 CSI 3 Grand Prix at the Split Rock Jumping Tour in Kentucky and took the top prize at the $100,000 Reliable Rentals Grand Prix in British Columbia, CNBC reported.
Eve Jobs didn’t inherit any of her father’s fortune.
Although her father made billions as co-founder of Apple, Eve doesn’t get to see much of that money. After Steve Jobs died in 2011, Eve’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs inherited most of the fortune, reported to be an estimated $20.4 billion, according to Forbes.
"I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that. Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me," Powell Jobs said In a 2020 interview with The New York Times.
However, Powell Jobs did buy a $15 million ranch in Wellington, Fla., the “equestrian capital of the world,” for Eve Jobs to train with her horse, CNBC reports.
Coincidentally, the home is right across the street from an estate owned by Bill Gates, the Miami Herald reported. Gates’ daughter Jennifer is also an equestrian. She and Jobs are both friends and competitors.
Who is Eve Jobs dating?
Eve, who recently followed in her father’s footsteps, and graduated from his alma mater, Stanford, with a degree in science technology and society, has reportedly been dating musician Harry Hudson.
The two announced their relationship on Instagram earlier this year.