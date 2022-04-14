Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Are Both Insanely Rich — Who Is Richer?

According to Forbes, in 2021, Musk became the third person to reach a fortune of $200 billion and edged out Bezos in the process. In celebration of his new status, Musk spoke of Bezos and said, "I'm sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal." As of this year, it was revealed that Musk is richer than Bezos by $100 billion. 100 billion dollars is quite the gap, but that doesn't mean it can't be closed.