U.S. Department of Justice Forms Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team

The NCET will be doing more than just further investigating criminal acts committed on cryptocurrency exchanges and the cases involving ransomware. The team will also be looking into "mixing and tumbling services," which enable users to pay a fee for service to conceal their funds. The NCET will work on tracing and recovering assets lost to fraud or ransomware extortion demands.

The DOJ hopes that the team will provide "expertise" to the growing fields of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The team will conduct a thorough investigation of criminal acts involved with the technology in order to prosecute later.

The real-world consequences of these acts can't be denied. Implications of these attacks can be fatal and catastrophic. For example, the attack on the Colonial Pipeline caused a fuel shortage on the East Coast. Meanwhile, the attack on hospitals put lives at risk.