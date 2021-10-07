Fox & Friends Anchor Steve Doocy's Salary Is in the Millions

As Fox News celebrates its 25th anniversary on Oct. 7, longtime Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy has been there since the station’s humble beginnings. Currently, Doocy’s salary is $4 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

When Fox News first launched on October 7, 1996, Doocy was a weatherman at the station. In 1998, he joined the Fox & Friends team.

"I had fun with it because we realized pretty early people like the news, but they like it with a little sense of humor," Doocy said in a Fox News article about the station anniversary. "We were the little engine that could, but we hadn’t quite made it."

Although Fox News has been criticized for one-sided reporting that leans on the more conservative side of the political fence, it has grown to be the number one news channel watched by most Americans.

Fox & Friends got a boost during the four years former President Donald Trump was in office. Trump called the show “the most honest morning show” and was a regular contributor before running for president.

Donald Trump adored Steve Doocy. Doocy was a particular favorite of Trump. In Trump’s ranking on the loyalty of Fox News reporters, he gave Doocy a 12 on a 1 to 10 scale (10 being the most loyal), The New Yorker reported in 2019. Article continues below advertisement However, Trump’s adoration for Doocy might have taken a hit in 2020 after he didn’t agree with Trump’s announcement on Fox & Friends that he would have weekly appearances on the show. Doocy also invited Joe Biden, who was running against Trump in the 2020 presidential election, to call into the show. "You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that," Doocy said on-air after Trump’s announcement. "We're going to take it on a case-by-case basis. And Joe Biden as well is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the President." Article continues below advertisement Donald Trump: "We're gonna [call into Fox & Friends] every week. Every Monday I think they said."



Brian Kilmeade: "Sounds good."



Steve Doocy has a net worth of $11 million. Since Doocy got his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, he worked at all the major news networks—ABC, NBC, and CBS—before landing at Fox News. His reporting received awards from the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. He also received 11 Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Article continues below advertisement Throughout Doocy's career, he has earned a net worth of $11 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Steve Doocy and his wife write cookbooks. Doocy and his wife, Kathy Gerrity, have published two cookbooks. In 2018, the couple published Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile. They followed that book up with Happy in a Hurry Cookbook in 2020. The second cookbook made the New York Times bestsellers list.